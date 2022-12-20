PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD interviews international award-winning filmmaker Frank Jacob 2OTH DEC 2022

Dr. Ana’s Science of Light Radio Show –

Transhumanism, Artificial Intelligence, Human Evolution and Parallel Worlds





Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD interviews international award-winning filmmaker Frank Jacob





Frank Jacob is an international award-winning filmmaker, presenter, popular talk-show guest, visual artist, musician and composer. Having teamed up with US motion picture production company Screen Addiction, his recent films explore the frontiers of consciousness-raising subjects in the films 'Solar (R)evolution', ‘The Klaus Dona Chronicles', and 'Packing For Mars’. In 2019 Frank directed and co-produced the series ‘Timeless’, a first of its kind German format exploring the world of the paranormal for US Online Network GAIA.

In March 2022, Frank broke a story about a mysterious group called the Guardians of the Looking Glass, who claimed to be a breakaway faction of the controversial Project Looking Glass having re-surfaced to help humanity avert upcoming disasters, which exploded onto the internet. This time-technology makes it possible to peer into timelines, future probabilities and more, and appears to be used by rogue elements in government, as well as the Elite, to bring about a technocratic dictatorship. The story blew up all over the blogosphere and talk-show circuit. He followed up with ‘A Tale of Two Timelines’, a webinar that dives deep into the history and main protagonists of that story, which connects consciousness, ETs, CERN, A.I., time-travel, inter-dimensional messages, the meaning of timelines, and an upcoming Cosmic Event with the power to propel mankind into a quantum evolutionary leap long predicted by indigenous peoples around the world.

As a presenter, Frank’s multimedia presentations take his audiences deep down the rabbit hole into hidden history, transhumanism, artificial intelligence, secret technology, human evolution, timelines and parallel worlds.



