PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD interviews international award-winning filmmaker Frank Jacob 2OTH DEC 2022

Dr. Ana’s Science of Light Radio Show –
http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/
Transhumanism, Artificial Intelligence, Human Evolution and Parallel Worlds
Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD interviews international award-winning filmmaker Frank Jacob
Frank Jacob is an international award-winning filmmaker, presenter, popular talk-show guest, visual artist, musician and composer. Having teamed up with US motion picture production company Screen Addiction, his recent films explore the frontiers of consciousness-raising subjects in the films 'Solar (R)evolution', ‘The Klaus Dona Chronicles', and 'Packing For Mars’. In 2019 Frank directed and co-produced the series ‘Timeless’, a first of its kind German format exploring the world of the paranormal for US Online Network GAIA.
In March 2022, Frank broke a story about a mysterious group called the Guardians of the Looking Glass, who claimed to be a breakaway faction of the controversial Project Looking Glass having re-surfaced to help humanity avert upcoming disasters, which exploded onto the internet. This time-technology makes it possible to peer into timelines, future probabilities and more, and appears to be used by rogue elements in government, as well as the Elite, to bring about a technocratic dictatorship. The story blew up all over the blogosphere and talk-show circuit. He followed up with ‘A Tale of Two Timelines’, a webinar that dives deep into the history and main protagonists of that story, which connects consciousness, ETs, CERN, A.I., time-travel, inter-dimensional messages, the meaning of timelines, and an upcoming Cosmic Event with the power to propel mankind into a quantum evolutionary leap long predicted by indigenous peoples around the world.
As a presenter, Frank’s multimedia presentations take his audiences deep down the rabbit hole into hidden history, transhumanism, artificial intelligence, secret technology, human evolution, timelines and parallel worlds.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.