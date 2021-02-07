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From the MK-Ultra News Desk: Mercer Co. woman faces up to 47 years in prison for attack on US Capitol
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350 views • February 07, 2021
From the MK-Ultra News Desk:
Mercer Co. woman faces up to 47 years in prison for attack on US Capitol. In the U.S. District Court, Western District Court of Pennsylvania, Magistrate Judge Patricia Dodge ordered Sandy Lake resident Rachel Powell held until her detention hearing Feb. 9.
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Mercer Co. woman faces up to 47 years in prison for attack on US Capitol. In the U.S. District Court, Western District Court of Pennsylvania, Magistrate Judge Patricia Dodge ordered Sandy Lake resident Rachel Powell held until her detention hearing Feb. 9.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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