Bombshell: Former Badminton Player Claims Chinese Official Manipulated Match in 2000 Sydney Olympics

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https://gnews.org/post/p1five9b6
08/29/2022 Ye Zhaoying, former Chinese women’s badminton singles star and world champion, made a shocking revelation of how she was deliberately asked to lose to her compatriot Gong Zhichao in the semi-finals of the 2000 Sydney Olympics