The Most Important Life Lesson According To The Lamasery

What Does It Mean To Take A Limited Being And Make It Unlimited?





When You Learn About This And How To Follow The Steps That Jesus Gave Us, Your Life Will Be Blessed Abundantly, As He Promised.





Listen In To Learn More About How To Do This And Details Of The Promises To Come!

This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 80, Let's Celebrate Advent.





