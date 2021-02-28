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COVID-19 with Dr. Anthony Fauci! "The PCR COVID test is useless and misleading when the test is run at “35 cycles or higher.” February 22, 2021.
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102 views • February 28, 2021
COVID-19 with Dr. Anthony Fauci! "The PCR COVID test is useless and misleading when the test is run at “35 cycles or higher.” February 22, 2021.
Well, how about THIS? On July 16, 2020, podcast, “This Week In Virology” [2]: Tony Fauci makes a point of saying the PCR COVID test is useless and misleading when the test is run at “35 cycles or higher.” A positive result, indicating infection, cannot be accepted or believed. Here, in techno-speak, is an excerpt from Fauci’s key quote (starting at the 3m50s mark) [2]: “…If you get [perform the test at] a cycle threshold of 35 or more…the chances of it being replication-competent [aka accurate] are miniscule…you almost never can culture virus [detect a true positive result] from a 37 threshold cycle…even 36…”
https://youtu.be/a_Vy6fgaBPE?t=227
The Key To Beating The PCR Test Fraud - The Predatory Testing Labs Are Complicit In The Crime! By Jon Rappoport - Former CBS Healthwatch, and investigative reporter!
Full Report - Click Link Below!
https://nopcbsnews.com/the-key-to-beating-the-pcr-test-fraud---the-predatory-testing-labs-are-complicit-in-the-crime
Well, how about THIS? On July 16, 2020, podcast, “This Week In Virology” [2]: Tony Fauci makes a point of saying the PCR COVID test is useless and misleading when the test is run at “35 cycles or higher.” A positive result, indicating infection, cannot be accepted or believed. Here, in techno-speak, is an excerpt from Fauci’s key quote (starting at the 3m50s mark) [2]: “…If you get [perform the test at] a cycle threshold of 35 or more…the chances of it being replication-competent [aka accurate] are miniscule…you almost never can culture virus [detect a true positive result] from a 37 threshold cycle…even 36…”
https://youtu.be/a_Vy6fgaBPE?t=227
The Key To Beating The PCR Test Fraud - The Predatory Testing Labs Are Complicit In The Crime! By Jon Rappoport - Former CBS Healthwatch, and investigative reporter!
Full Report - Click Link Below!
https://nopcbsnews.com/the-key-to-beating-the-pcr-test-fraud---the-predatory-testing-labs-are-complicit-in-the-crime
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