UK OKs Experimental COVID Vaccine; Could Roll Out in Days - #NewWorldNextWeek

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Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: Britain OKs Pfizer Vaccine and Will Begin Shots Within Days
https://bit.ly/37xAjPY
UK PM Boris Johnson: COVID-19 Vaccine Won't Be Mandatory
https://bit.ly/2Jzh6Fr
US – UK Intel Agencies Declare Cyber War on Independent Media
https://bit.ly/2JujI7U
A Vaccine Stimulus Is the Shot In the Arm Our Country Needs
https://bit.ly/3fZ94Su
State to Underwrite Virus Vaccine Firms to Reassure Patients As UK Approves Pfizer Jab
https://archive.is/ycRWM
PDF: A PHASE 1/2/3, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED, RANDOMIZED, OBSERVER-BLIND, DOSE-FINDING STUDY TO EVALUATE THE SAFETY, TOLERABILITY, IMMUNOGENICITY, AND EFFICACY OF SARS-COV-2RNA VACCINE CANDIDATES AGAINST COVID-19 IN HEALTHY INDIVIDUALS
https://bit.ly/33FF8pk
Small Businesses That Took Federal Aid May Now Face Punishing Tax Bill
https://bit.ly/36vOrtQ
Story #2: UN Climate Agency Slapped With Corruption Allegations
https://bit.ly/39OBXzR
UN Agency Hit With Corruption Allegations at Climate Projects
https://archive.is/5lTum
The (Second) Most Important Bank You’ve Never Heard Of
https://bit.ly/2JkIlUD
New Mexico Governor Announces $330M Aid Package
https://bit.ly/3g8KA9l
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Confronted While Having Dinner With Maskless Family
https://bit.ly/36y5vj6
Story #3: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wins Emmy Award for COVID-19 TV Briefings
https://bit.ly/33FyejZ
Video: 2020 International Emmy® Founders Award Presentation
https://bit.ly/3ofHza8
International Emmy Founders Award
https://bit.ly/2I1T0CK
Visit NewWorldNextWeek.com to get previous episodes in various formats to download, burn and share. And as always, stay up-to-date by subscribing to the feeds from Corbett Report here and Media Monarchy here. Thank you.
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)