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An Abominable Branch
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27 views • February 10, 2022
An Abominable Branch [2022] is an in-depth study about Satan using only the Authorized Bible. Pastor Visser and Warrior of YHVH fully explain Lucifer's creation by Yahweh and several reasons he fell from grace. This upbeat Bible study is technically the continuation of Epistle of Barnabas (Part #2) because it elaborates upon Little Horn (or antichrist) of Daniel's Babylonian prophecies thus further explaining the Whore of Babylon from Revelation.
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