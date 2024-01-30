Who Do You Stand With?

Create New Account
Martus for Truth
Published Yesterday

You CANNOT stand with Christ while at one and the same time standing with His enemies. When it comes time to vote do you abandon Christ to support those who espouse things that are against God, or do you INSIST on walking with Christ?

#Christ, #God, #Stand

Keywords
godchriststand

