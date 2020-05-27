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Health care CEOs thank Trump for helping to cap insulin prices
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6 views • May 27, 2020
Humana president and CEO Bruce Broussard, American Diabetes Association CEO Tracey Brown and Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks joined President Trump at the Rose Garden for the Protecting Seniors with Diabetes event.
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