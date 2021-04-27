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Co znajduje się w noszonych przez wszystich maskach? What is in the masks? Microscope recordings.
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703 views • April 27, 2021
Niniejszy film pokazuje nagranie z mikroskopu włókien lub organicznych elementów jakie zanieczyszczają większość sprzedawanych na rynku masek. Elementy te mogą być wdychane przez ludzi podczas noszenia masek powodując kolejne choroby.
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This video shows a microscope footage of fibers or organic elements that contaminate most masks sold on the market. These elements can be inhaled by people while wearing the masks, causing further illness.
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Niektórzy badacze postulują iż nagrane elementy są pasożytami. Więcej w artykule poniżej:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/pasozyty_w_maskach_i,p269728088
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This video shows a microscope footage of fibers or organic elements that contaminate most masks sold on the market. These elements can be inhaled by people while wearing the masks, causing further illness.
//
Niektórzy badacze postulują iż nagrane elementy są pasożytami. Więcej w artykule poniżej:
http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/pasozyty_w_maskach_i,p269728088
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