The Coming Collapse: Who Wins, Who Loses, And Who Gets Wiped Out

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David Morgan interviewed Lynette Zang about gold, silver, fiat currency, and the loss of trust in the current monetary system.

They agreed that silver’s recent parabolic move became extremely overbought, and David said he warned investors not to get greedy and to take partial profits when markets become overheated.

They also discussed COMEX inventories. Lynette suggested physical metal may be leaving the system while the public focuses on spot price volatility. David said the situation is more nuanced, because many COMEX “deliveries” are paper ownership transfers rather than metal physically leaving vaults. He said registered inventory is the key number to watch.

The core theme was that central banks are buying gold because they understand the fiat system is weakening. Lynette said gold and silver are a bridge between the old fiat system and whatever digital monetary system comes next.

Both framed gold and silver as more than investments. They are wealth insurance, purchasing-power protection, and tools for freedom. Lynette emphasized silver as practical barter money, while David stressed preparedness through debt reduction, liquidity, skills, cash, and tangible assets.

Lynette also described using pre-1965 silver dimes to teach people the difference between real money and modern fiat currency. A silver dime still holds meaningful purchasing power, while a modern dime buys almost nothing.

David Morgan interviewed Lynette Zang about gold, silver, fiat currency, and the loss of trust in the current monetary system.

They agreed that silver’s recent parabolic move became extremely overbought, and David said he warned investors not to get greedy and to take partial profits when markets become overheated.

They also discussed COMEX inventories. Lynette suggested physical metal may be leaving the system while the public focuses on spot price volatility. David said the situation is more nuanced, because many COMEX “deliveries” are paper ownership transfers rather than metal physically leaving vaults. He said registered inventory is the key number to watch.

The core theme was that central banks are buying gold because they understand the fiat system is weakening. Lynette said gold and silver are a bridge between the old fiat system and whatever digital monetary system comes next.

Both framed gold and silver as more than investments. They are wealth insurance, purchasing-power protection, and tools for freedom. Lynette emphasized silver as practical barter money, while David stressed preparedness through debt reduction, liquidity, skills, cash, and tangible assets.

Lynette also described using pre-1965 silver dimes to teach people the difference between real money and modern fiat currency. A silver dime still holds meaningful purchasing power, while a modern dime buys almost nothing.

David said he doubts the current system makes it to 2030 without some kind of major monetary reset. The interview ended with the idea that only a small percentage of people moving into gold and silver could help push sound money back into the system.

David said he doubts the current system makes it to 2030 without some kind of major monetary reset. The interview ended with the idea that only a small percentage of people moving into gold and silver could help push sound money back into the system.





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