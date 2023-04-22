https://gettr.com/post/p2f298e0b07

04/21/2023 Nicole on Bannon’s War Room: CCP has spent billions of dollars trying to return Mr. Miles Guo back to China. All the American proxies that have been helping the CCP to do its dirty bidding walk free, even minions of CCP’s Ministry of State Security were bailed out instantly after the same day they were arrested. However, Mr. Miles Guo, the top whistleblower against the CCP, still can’t be bailed out now.

04/21/2023 妮可做客班农战斗室：中共花费数十亿美元试图抓郭文贵先生回国。 那些帮中共做肮脏交易的美国代理人都逍遥法外，就连中共的国安爪牙也在被捕当天就被立即保释了。 但是，第一号的中共爆料人郭文贵先生现在仍然无法被保释。

