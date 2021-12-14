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New Normal: Dead Babies, Vaxxed Moms Delivering Injured, Dead Babies
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240 views • December 14, 2021
This unnamed guest is a nurse and has been for fifteen years. She currently practices in her hospital’s postpartum unit, where she cares for newborn infants. She says she’s seen disturbing things among the newborns born to vaccinated moms. Here’s a partial list: heart murmurs, unusually red skin, jaundice, and shrunken genitals in male infants.
She joins us to discuss.
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She joins us to discuss.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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