Governor Ron DeSantis Eliminates Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in Florida Higher Education
American Patriots God Country
Published 21 hours ago

Governor DeSantis signs legislation to eliminate Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in higher education institutions in Florida.

STEVE'S TAKE: Great work again Ron! DEI is nothing short of reverse discrimination. #DeSantis2024

