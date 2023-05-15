Governor Ron DeSantis Eliminates Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in Florida Higher Education

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Governor DeSantis signs legislation to eliminate Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in higher education institutions in Florida.
STEVE'S TAKE: Great work again Ron! DEI is nothing short of reverse discrimination. #DeSantis2024
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