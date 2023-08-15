Create New Account
FBI Whistleblower Steve Friend: There is a quota system within the FBI
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

🚨 FBI Whistleblower Steve Friend recounts his impactful journey within the FBI - from combatting human trafficking and apprehending child predators to how the #FBI and the #DOJ manipulated data, exaggerating the threat of domestic terrorism. 🔥

@RealStevefriend

