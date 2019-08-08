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Sen. Ted Cruz: 'been to too damn many' shootings
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47 views • August 08, 2019
Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz described the gunman who killed 22 people in El Paso as a "bigoted, hateful, lunatic." Cruz also said he's "been to too damn many" mass shootings. He urged all politicians to "ratchet down the rhetoric."
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