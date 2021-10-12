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Ivermectin for the Elite, jabs for the people
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94 views • October 12, 2021
1. Report: HUNDREDS of Congressmen, Families, Staffers Received Successful Ivermectin, Preventative Covid Care – Never Told Public!
https://www.infowars.com/posts/report-hundreds-of-congressmen-families-staffers-received-successful-ivermectin-preventative-covid-care-never-told-public/
2. Babylon Bee Satire Article Predicted Genderless Legos As Clown World Gets Even Wackier. Lego goes full woke.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/babylon-bee-satire-article-predicted-genderless-legos-as-clown-world-gets-even-wackier/
3. Hospital Uses Photo Of Nurse Fired Over Vaccine Refusal. In Ad Seeking New Hires. “Asante hospital is now using a photo of me to advertise replacement of my exact position,” she wrote. “After almost 6 years of working for this company and being thrown away like I am nothing this is just another slap in the face.”
https://www.infowars.com/posts/hospital-uses-photo-of-nurse-fired-over-vaccine-refusal-in-ad-seeking-new-hires/
4. RESEARCH STUDIES SHOW HOW TO DETOX GRAPHENE OXIDE
https://www.brighteon.com/2c22c167-73d6-4af9-8442-83db1d827042
5. David Icke - A Message For The Save Our Children Organisation In Denmark. The World is run by satanists and pedophiles. Those monsters should be executed.
https://www.brighteon.com/df7e4878-1b40-4011-b3ab-ec9ea53f619f
https://www.infowars.com/posts/report-hundreds-of-congressmen-families-staffers-received-successful-ivermectin-preventative-covid-care-never-told-public/
2. Babylon Bee Satire Article Predicted Genderless Legos As Clown World Gets Even Wackier. Lego goes full woke.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/babylon-bee-satire-article-predicted-genderless-legos-as-clown-world-gets-even-wackier/
3. Hospital Uses Photo Of Nurse Fired Over Vaccine Refusal. In Ad Seeking New Hires. “Asante hospital is now using a photo of me to advertise replacement of my exact position,” she wrote. “After almost 6 years of working for this company and being thrown away like I am nothing this is just another slap in the face.”
https://www.infowars.com/posts/hospital-uses-photo-of-nurse-fired-over-vaccine-refusal-in-ad-seeking-new-hires/
4. RESEARCH STUDIES SHOW HOW TO DETOX GRAPHENE OXIDE
https://www.brighteon.com/2c22c167-73d6-4af9-8442-83db1d827042
5. David Icke - A Message For The Save Our Children Organisation In Denmark. The World is run by satanists and pedophiles. Those monsters should be executed.
https://www.brighteon.com/df7e4878-1b40-4011-b3ab-ec9ea53f619f
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