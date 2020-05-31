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P4 Lab in Wuhan, The Origin of CCP Virus: More Evidence?
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8 views • May 31, 2020
免翻墙短链接：https://is.gd/386awj, https://is.gd/1Ms1Jh
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Truth saves lives. Please support! 真相能救命，敬請支持！
GoFundme: 衆籌網：https://www.gofundme.com/f/telling-th...
Patreon 網站：https://www.patreon.com/InconvenientT...
Paypal 捐款帳號：https://www.paypal.me/JenniferZeng97
Chase Quickpay/Zelle 轉款: [email protected]
transferwise 轉款：[email protected]
If you don't have a transferwise account, click here to open one for free: tranferwise帳號免費註冊：https://transferwise.com/invite/u/ec3...
*************************
Jennifer's Twitter Account 曾錚推特：https://twitter.com/jenniferatntd
Jennifer's Facebook Page 曾錚臉書粉絲專頁 ：https://www.facebook.com/pg/jenniferz...
Jennifer's website 曾錚個人網站 ：https://www.jenniferzengblog.com
Jennifer's Bio 曾錚簡歷 ：https://www.jenniferzengblog.com/about/
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