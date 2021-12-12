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Gog of Tartaria Rising (Jubilees 10, WW3, and Bible Prophecy)
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685 views • December 12, 2021
Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST)
Tartaria was hidden from history for a number of years. Join us tonight as we try to uncover cryptic history and revelations inscribed in Jubilees and the Bible.
Topics discussed tonight:
Gog the Giant, Tartaria, Jubilees 10, WW3, Bible Prophecy, and more...
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#MidnightRide #NYSTV #Tartaria
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Tartaria was hidden from history for a number of years. Join us tonight as we try to uncover cryptic history and revelations inscribed in Jubilees and the Bible.
Topics discussed tonight:
Gog the Giant, Tartaria, Jubilees 10, WW3, Bible Prophecy, and more...
https://www.nystv.org . Use Promo Code: RIDER For your first month free.
T-Shirts and Mugs:
nystv-wear.creator-spring.com
Get Prints of MR Art: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PlainPaints
Coupon Code: RIDE15 for 15% off purchases
Tonight's sponsors:
Joshua Watts Leather https://joshuawattsleather.com
Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
#MidnightRide #NYSTV #Tartaria
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
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