© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'The decision to recognize the State of Palestine was motivated by the tragic situation in Gaza’ — Australian FM Penny Wong
🚨 Australia officially recognizes the ‘independent and sovereign’ State of Palestine
Points to the international community’s unity in recognizing the need for action.
Adding Israel response:
❗️Israeli NSA chief Itamar Ben-Gvir would ARREST Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, if he were PM — Times of Israel
Adding that will propose ‘immediate’ West Bank ANNEXATION in response to Australia, Canada & UK's recognition of Palestine