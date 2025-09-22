'The decision to recognize the State of Palestine was motivated by the tragic situation in Gaza’ — Australian FM Penny Wong

🚨 Australia officially recognizes the ‘independent and sovereign’ State of Palestine

Points to the international community’s unity in recognizing the need for action.

Adding Israel response:

❗️Israeli NSA chief Itamar Ben-Gvir would ARREST Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, if he were PM — Times of Israel

Adding that will propose ‘immediate’ West Bank ANNEXATION in response to Australia, Canada & UK's recognition of Palestine