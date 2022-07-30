PFIZER COV-ID NANO-BIO (TRANSHUMANIST) POISON INJECTION (LA QUINTA COLUMNA REVIEW)

(world orders review)================

Pfizer COV-ID NANO-BIO (Transhumanist) POISON INJECTION Review

(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qib3a7IEuaom/ [SHARE]

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'WHEN WE HAVE THESE WEAPONS...' [PT. 02]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/oCx5GChlbmAI/

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(La Quinta Columna) On The PURPOSES of VACCINATION *

EUGENICS, DEPOPULATION, BEHAVIOR CONTROL

https://www.bitchute.com/video/k8pYHroKcBc4/

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BLOOD of ''VAXXINATED'' + ULTRAVIOLET PULSE (La Quinta Columna)

[Glassworks Red Version #02] https://www.bitchute.com/video/arinz4PqnAKR/

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(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

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https://www.laquintacolumna.net/

https://www.laquintacolumna.info/





MICROSTRUCTURES IN COVID VACCINES: inorganic crystals or Wireless Nanosensors Network?

https://docdro.id/wvSVKeu

La Quinta Columna report on microtechnology found in Pfizer vials [english translation]

https://docdro.id/ubXQZ96

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Biostatistician Ricardo Delgado and Doctor Sevillano via La Quinta Columna provide analysis of video footage of the Pfizer injection “vaccine” under an optical microscope. Footage correlates with previous research done by Dr. Campra and by pseudonym scientist Mike Anderson from Corona2Inspect. Objects in the Pfizer injection compared to scientific literature of quantum technology, provided via Corona2Inspect, show that these bioweapon shots contain components of a liquid computing intra-body nano-network.





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