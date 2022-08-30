VETERANS TODAY: 30AUG22 - Dugina Assassination: Russian FSB Identified the Suspect Ukrainian BombMaker

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https://www.veteranstoday.com/2022/08/29/dugina-assassination-russian-fsb-identified-the-suspect-ukrainian-bombmaker-video/

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) identified a Ukrainian man named Bogdan Tsyganenko as an accomplice in the plot to murder Russian journalist and political activist Darya Dugina.

The suspected 42-year-old bombmaker entered Russia from Estonia in late June and left a day before the bomb attack on August 20, the FSB said on Monday. The IED was made at a rented garage, the agency added. The FSB believes that the two acted together as members of a “Ukrainian sabotage-terrorist group.”



Tsyganenko helped the primary suspect, Natalya Vovk, obtain a fake Kazakhstani passport and assemble an improvised explosive device, which she later used to kill the victim, according to the statement.



The agency released images and footage said to show Tsyganenko traveling with Vovk in her car, receiving falsified car plates for the vehicle, and entering and leaving Russia.



