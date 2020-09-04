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낮은 자리에서 마가복음. 10:29-31
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85 views • September 04, 2020
예수님을 만난 자들은 낮은 자리에서 사역을 해야 합니다 많은 목사들이 은혜 받고 주의 종이 되고나서 조금 후에 완전히 변하고 맙니다 그들은 주여 주님이여. 하지만 예수님은 그들의 사역 않에 계시지 않고 자기가 예수님이 되어서 입만 충만 합니다 아무리 큰 사역을 해도 인기가 있어도 큰 교회를 짖고 많은 성도를 모아도 천국 하고는 아무 관계도 없읍니다 좁은길을 택하세요 낮은 자리을 택하세요 교만을 버리세요 그러나 세상과 싸울 때에 강하고 담대하세요 아멘!!
헌금. 하나님의 축복이 있기를.
If you feel led to support my ministry, Thank you!
Via PayPal, put the following into your browser bar:
paypal.me/NewAirWorldMission
About my Ministry
I am Pastor Paul Hwang. I have served the Lord for 30 years and am commissioned to deliver the Word of God. After some 365 days of water only fasting including 2 x 40 day fasts, I received supernatural power from God to preach a power message, heal the sick and diseased, cast out demons and free the oppressed; and have devoted my life to helping my neighbor with money that I alone earned working hard all of my life as a full time plumber. My wife Renata Hwang serves alongside me playing music together in worship.
Paul Hwang 목사는 30 년 동안 주님을 섬겼으며 하나님의 말씀을 전하라는 사명을 받았습니다. 2 x 40 일의 금식을 포함하여 약 365 일의 물만 금식 한 후, 그는 하나님으로부터 초자연적 인 힘을 받아 권력 메시지를 전하고 병자와 병자를 고치며 악귀를 쫓아 내고 억압당하는 자들을 풀어주었습니다. 자신의 삶을 전 시간 배관공으로 평생 열심히 일하면서 얻은 돈으로 이웃을 돕는 데 헌신했습니다. 그의 아내 Renata Hwang은 예배에서 함께 음악을 연주하며 함께 봉사합니다.
헌금. 하나님의 축복이 있기를.
If you feel led to support my ministry, Thank you!
Via PayPal, put the following into your browser bar:
paypal.me/NewAirWorldMission
About my Ministry
I am Pastor Paul Hwang. I have served the Lord for 30 years and am commissioned to deliver the Word of God. After some 365 days of water only fasting including 2 x 40 day fasts, I received supernatural power from God to preach a power message, heal the sick and diseased, cast out demons and free the oppressed; and have devoted my life to helping my neighbor with money that I alone earned working hard all of my life as a full time plumber. My wife Renata Hwang serves alongside me playing music together in worship.
Paul Hwang 목사는 30 년 동안 주님을 섬겼으며 하나님의 말씀을 전하라는 사명을 받았습니다. 2 x 40 일의 금식을 포함하여 약 365 일의 물만 금식 한 후, 그는 하나님으로부터 초자연적 인 힘을 받아 권력 메시지를 전하고 병자와 병자를 고치며 악귀를 쫓아 내고 억압당하는 자들을 풀어주었습니다. 자신의 삶을 전 시간 배관공으로 평생 열심히 일하면서 얻은 돈으로 이웃을 돕는 데 헌신했습니다. 그의 아내 Renata Hwang은 예배에서 함께 음악을 연주하며 함께 봉사합니다.
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