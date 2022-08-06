The Whole World Is Waking Up and LAUGHING at Globalist Stooges! What Will They do Next? – FULL SHOW 8/5/22

Today’s broadcast is LOADED with exclusive analysis and special guests including Mike Adams who will be interviewing Chilean-American novelist, film director & financial blogger Gonzalo Lira, AKA “Coach Red Pill” who will provide his groundbreaking testimony about his journey in Ukraine during the Russian invasion. Learn why the West is committing suicide & how we can STOP IT! Constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes also arrives to break new intel on America's legal landscape!

Also, Alex Jones interviews Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne who will discuss the church’s fight against biometric tyranny! And, be sure to pre-order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset while it’s still available! Link in this article!

Also, be sure to pre-order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset while it’s still available: https://www.infowarsstore.com/the-great-reset-alex-jones

or even consider an autographed copy!: https://www.infowarsstore.com/the-great-reset-alex-jones-autograph

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Pre-order Alex Jones’ new book ‘The Great Reset: And the War for the World,’ that eloquently delivers a full analysis on the global elite's international conspiracy to enslave humanity!

‘Alex’s War’, the explosive documentary that goes behind the scenes at Infowars and has unprecedented personal interviews with Alex Jones, is NOW available at the Infowars Store!

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