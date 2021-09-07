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CAN'T KICK THE HABIT? WOULD IT SURPRISE YOU TO KNOW THAT Sugar, AlcohoL, Shopping, Sex, Drugs, Food - ALL ADDICTIONS HAVE THE SAME THING IN COMMON- HEAVY METALS!
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31 views • September 07, 2021
BUY CLEAN SLATE & ZERO IN AT THIS LINK:
www.therootbrands.com/ForTheDetoxNow
Understand the addiction process and the proof behind it with Dr Dori Naerbo PHD & Clayton Thomas.
History of addictions
At the turn of the century Bayer was giving heroine cough syrup to children and
cocaine for toothaches.
There was a belief that people who were addicted lacked will power and moral character.
Now we know it is a disease.
Cell phones developers know how to ping the dopamine receptors in your brain! This is the same thing that cocaine or heroine does on the first hit.
Then you chase that, but can never find that again.
The mobile phone was adjusted over the years to make them more and more addictive.
The role of dopamine and serotonin in our bodies.
How dis-regulation of dopamine and serotonin levels with drugs leads to addiction.
Why are drugs more addictive than natural rewards.
Cure the Cause
Lifting your dopamine levels naturally with a product that is cheaper than drugs.
Addiction is a brain condition that can be reversed.
If you are struggling with a similar issue get more information at:
www.therootbrands.com/channels/ForTheDetoxNow
Check out Tom McDonald's RAP about addiction : https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/91d91f44-bbee-4293-bcec-84051cfb03d8
www.therootbrands.com/ForTheDetoxNow
Understand the addiction process and the proof behind it with Dr Dori Naerbo PHD & Clayton Thomas.
History of addictions
At the turn of the century Bayer was giving heroine cough syrup to children and
cocaine for toothaches.
There was a belief that people who were addicted lacked will power and moral character.
Now we know it is a disease.
Cell phones developers know how to ping the dopamine receptors in your brain! This is the same thing that cocaine or heroine does on the first hit.
Then you chase that, but can never find that again.
The mobile phone was adjusted over the years to make them more and more addictive.
The role of dopamine and serotonin in our bodies.
How dis-regulation of dopamine and serotonin levels with drugs leads to addiction.
Why are drugs more addictive than natural rewards.
Cure the Cause
Lifting your dopamine levels naturally with a product that is cheaper than drugs.
Addiction is a brain condition that can be reversed.
If you are struggling with a similar issue get more information at:
www.therootbrands.com/channels/ForTheDetoxNow
Check out Tom McDonald's RAP about addiction : https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/91d91f44-bbee-4293-bcec-84051cfb03d8
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