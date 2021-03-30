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Doctors Around the World Are Warning People, DO NOT TAKE THE COVID-19 VACCINE
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1397 views • March 30, 2021
Please spread around so people do their research on this vaccine that can be fatal for many. Doctors are sharing information around the world to warn people to not do the covid-19 vaccine.
Sources:
https://gbdeclaration.org
https://childrenshealthdefense.org
https://vaers.hhs.gov/data.html
Please subscribe to my YT channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/GEOPOLITICALANALYSIS
Sources:
https://gbdeclaration.org
https://childrenshealthdefense.org
https://vaers.hhs.gov/data.html
Please subscribe to my YT channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/GEOPOLITICALANALYSIS
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