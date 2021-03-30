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Doctors Around the World Are Warning People, DO NOT TAKE THE COVID-19 VACCINE
Geopolitical Analysis
Geopolitical Analysis
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1397 views • March 30, 2021
Please spread around so people do their research on this vaccine that can be fatal for many. Doctors are sharing information around the world to warn people to not do the covid-19 vaccine.
Sources:
https://gbdeclaration.org
https://childrenshealthdefense.org
https://vaers.hhs.gov/data.html

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alex jonesinfowarsdavid ickerobert f kennedycoronaviruscovid-19dr rashid buttardr andrew kaufmanprof dolores cahilldr vernon colemancovid-19 vaccinedr carrie madejdr tom cowandr elizabeth evans
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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