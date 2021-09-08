STEVEN LATULIPPE, MD, THE CONSEQUENCES OF TAKING A STAND!

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We have discussed the importance of being brave and bold. This might be easy for some. But for Steven LaTulippe, MD, the consequences were unbelievably high when he shared that no one is mandated to wear a mask in his family medicine clinic. As a result, the Oregon Medical Board suspended his license. Dr. LaTulippe will share how his life has changed by taking a stand.
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