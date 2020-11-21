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START OF "lockdown" round 2 HERE IN MN? YOU WILL NOT RUIN MY HOLIDAYS
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41 views • November 21, 2020
It's 6 hours into Minnesota's second round of lockdowns thanks to dictator walz and his poor decision making. So I decided to tie a couple of videos together, so here I bring you a little retribution from the deforestation that happened earlier this summer in front of my house in the name of 5G, and a little cat and mouse if you would call it that, because I'm supposed to be on lockdown but I'm going to go place a permanent personalized Christmas tree just on the outskirts of where they were tearing all the other trees down. Hope you enjoy
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5ghappy holidaysmerry christmasi do not consentbe the change you want to seemn lockdown round 2no peacetimeno quarantinere-forestationninja missions
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy