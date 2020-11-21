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START OF "lockdown" round 2 HERE IN MN? YOU WILL NOT RUIN MY HOLIDAYS
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41 views • November 21, 2020
It's 6 hours into Minnesota's second round of lockdowns thanks to dictator walz and his poor decision making. So I decided to tie a couple of videos together, so here I bring you a little retribution from the deforestation that happened earlier this summer in front of my house in the name of 5G, and a little cat and mouse if you would call it that, because I'm supposed to be on lockdown but I'm going to go place a permanent personalized Christmas tree just on the outskirts of where they were tearing all the other trees down. Hope you enjoy
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