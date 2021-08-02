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'The Truth About the Jab - It contains a poison_ Graphene Oxide - Karen Kingston _ Doug Billings
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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326 views • August 02, 2021
26th July, 2021 - Here is Part 5 of 6 of Doug Billings interview with Karen Kingston. Karen Kingston details what is contained in the jab.

Support Doug Billings by purchasing a membership package from his website. In the age of Big Tech censorship and corporate fascism, we need independent voices like Doug Billings to survive and thrive. Thank you in advance. https://dougbillings.us/membership-subscription-plans/

Original Source : https://dougbillings.us/video/dougs-continuing-investigative-interview-with-karen-kingston-7-26-2021/

Citations :
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/22/delta-variant-is-one-of-the-most-infectious-respiratory-diseases-known-cdc-director-says-.html
https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/07/08/1014214448/fauci-says-current-vaccines-will-stand-up-to-the-delta-variant
https://www.fda.gov/media/89036/download - "Design and Analysis of Shedding Studies for Virus or Bacteria-Based Gene Therapy and Oncolytic Products - Guidance for Industry"
https://au.finance.yahoo.com/news/association-american-physicians-surgeons-aaps-185600909.html
https://cen.acs.org/pharmaceuticals/vaccines/tiny-tweak-behind-COVID-19/98/i38 - 'The Tiny Tweak Behind Covid-19 Vaccines'
https://www.fda.gov/regulatory-information/search-fda-guidance-documents/preclinical-assessment-investigational-cellular-and-gene-therapy-products - "Preclinical Assessment of Investigational Cellular and Gene Therapy Products"
https://ngvbcc.org/pdf/gtclin.pdf - "Gene Therapy Clinical Trials – Observing Subjects for Delayed Adverse Events"
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html - "07/21/2021: Lab Alert: Changes to CDC RT-PCR for SARS-CoV-2 Testing"
Keywords
pfizerspoiler alertcovid vaccinesgraphene oxidekaren kingstonpoisonous death sentencedeadly vaxxen
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