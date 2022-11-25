Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pfizer "vaccine" – not tested for efficiency | www.kla.tv/24220
78 views
channel image
Kla.TV - English
Published Friday |

The COVID vaccine prevents transmission of SARS-CoV-2. Or so it has been claimed in the past. But is this really the case? Robert Roos, Dutch politician and Member of the EU Parliament, asked Janine Small from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer on October 10, 2022 in the EU Parliament whether the COVID vaccine has been tested accordingly. Listen to her astonishing testimony on this.

👉 https://kla.tv/24220


▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


False promises

www.katischepis.ch/post/was-bleibt-vom-versprechen-covid-impfstoffe-beenden-die-pandemie


Council of Europe debate: According to news.com.au article October 13, 2022

www.news.com.au/technology/science/human-body/pfizer-did-not-know-whether-covid-vaccine-stopped-transmission-before-rollout-executive-admits/news-story/f307f28f794e173ac017a62784fec414


Statement from Pfizer CEO Bourla

www.corodok.de/hat-albert-bourla/


www.weltwoche.ch/story/suenden-der-vergangenheit/?postcomments

Keywords
vaccinationefficiencypfizercoronaviruscovidbiontechnot tested

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket