Pfizer "vaccine" – not tested for efficiency | www.kla.tv/24220

The COVID vaccine prevents
transmission of SARS-CoV-2. Or so it has been claimed in the past. But is this
really the case? Robert Roos, Dutch politician and Member of the EU Parliament,
asked Janine Small from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer on October 10, 2022
in the EU Parliament whether the COVID vaccine has been tested accordingly.
Listen to her astonishing testimony on this.
👉 https://kla.tv/24220
▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en
▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
As long as we
don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we
are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV
-
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en
▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
False promises
www.katischepis.ch/post/was-bleibt-vom-versprechen-covid-impfstoffe-beenden-die-pandemie
Council of Europe debate: According to news.com.au article October 13, 2022
www.news.com.au/technology/science/human-body/pfizer-did-not-know-whether-covid-vaccine-stopped-transmission-before-rollout-executive-admits/news-story/f307f28f794e173ac017a62784fec414
Statement from Pfizer CEO Bourla
www.corodok.de/hat-albert-bourla/
www.weltwoche.ch/story/suenden-der-vergangenheit/?postcomments
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.