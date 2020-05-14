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What will happen after Covid? (Truth Filled Trajetory #3)
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23 views • May 14, 2020
Nobody knows what will happen after covid except the elite who put together this plandemic. It can be whatever reality we want it to be, if humanity remembers their power. Come explore the possibilities with Truth Filled Trajectory as we take a trip into nature to get connected and have a new outlook on the situation the planet is in.
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