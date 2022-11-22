Create New Account
5 things you need to consider when designing a food forest
Food Forest Abundance
Published 6 days ago

A good design can save you time and money by reducing maintenance and water usage, as well as increasing your yields, minimising pests/weeds, and capitalizing on plants that can be planted together.Even if you don't have much space in your yard, there are still lots of ways to create an effective design that makes use of every square inch of space available.

Head on over to our most recent blog post  where you’ll find a 6th and final consideration that is arguably THE most important for a food forest design: https://foodforestabundance.com/why-design-is-important/

