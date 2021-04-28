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JOHN CULLEN SHATTERS THE COVID / FLU SCAM WITH THE NEXT GOVERNOR OF MINNESOTA - DR. SCOTT JENSEN
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63 views • April 28, 2021
John Cullen sounds like the doctor in this clip as he exposes CDC's shimmey sham basically re-naming flu to covid and realizing we simply aren't testing for flu anymore and using PCR test positive for everything under the sun. A must watch. Cullen is a beast and my alter ego!
Credit to: Fact Seekers (Bitchute) https://www.bitchute.com/video/n3EzmvLMaX2H/
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Credit to: Fact Seekers (Bitchute) https://www.bitchute.com/video/n3EzmvLMaX2H/
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/274355467700923/
https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
https://mewe.com/i/albertbenavides
https://gab.com/Welcometheeagle
https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=H91M28UD1KXY
Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
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