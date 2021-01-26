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FULL SHOW: Texas Sues Biden Administration For Opening Up Southern Border As He Sells U.S. Out To China
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60 views • January 26, 2021
Joe Biden is having a press conference as the War Room goes live and it’s just as pathetic as you think it would be. Biden, slowly struggling through his words and thoughts as the media lobs him softball questions. Owen breaks down the tyrannical executive orders coming from the Biden administration which only favors China and transgenders. The FBI continues to arrest Trump supporters, Brandon Straka being the latest. Pastor Bruce Mejia joins the transmission to discuss the bombing of his church after the Southern Poverty Law Center them a hate group. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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