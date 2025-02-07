Reporters Without Money: USAID Funded 6,200 News Reporters and 707 Media Outlets

Reporters Without Borders issued an SOS plea for help after President Trump shut down the USAID. The NGO said thousands of reporters and media organizations have suddenly lost their funding. Reporters Without Borders denounced the cutoff of US federal funds, stating it has plunged many NGOs, media outlets, and journalists into chaos uncertainty. Meanwhile Democratic members of Congress converged on the sidewalk in front of the Department of Education in Washington and were denied entry into the government agency’s headquarters by armed private security guards.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 02/07/2025





