The 5 Stages of Gaia’s Ascension

What stage of ascension is Gaia in right now? What about humanity as a whole? And where are you personally in the process?You may have heard the theory that Gaia, or the Earth, is moving from a low density “inverted” reality to a higher, more “enlightened” reality. As the Earth ascends, so does humanity. Here we’ll explore 5 stages of that ascension process using the analogy of a person leaving an abusive relationship and finding self-esteem again.This theme of Gaia ascending is explored in the book Helio Tropez, where the planets and suns are considered sentient beings going through their own evolution process. The theme explores how Gaia has gone through a long era of great challenge, but now she is finally maturing into a more evolved state.TOPICS COVERED:02:23 - Has Gaia Been in an Inverted Reality for a Very Long Time?05:47 - Stage 1 - Experiencing a Crack in the Veneer08:00 - Stage 2 - Getting Support09:14 - Stage 3 – Leaving the Relationship11:14 - Stage 4 – Healing from the Past12:15 - Stage 5 – Returning with the Elixir14:15 - Further Resources---------------------------------LINKS---------------------------------RE-INSPIREDFree Online Masterclass“Discover a 5-Step Process to Get Clear on What’s Next in Your Life and Create Results in the Next 30 Days (without self sabotage or reversals)”HELIO TROPEZAward-Winning Fantasy Novel on AmazonBestseller in Time Travel FictionSUBSCRIBE to this Podcast [right-hand column]