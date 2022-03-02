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The 5 Stages of Gaia’s Ascension
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3 views • March 02, 2022
What stage of ascension is Gaia in right now? What about humanity as a whole? And where are you personally in the process?
You may have heard the theory that Gaia, or the Earth, is moving from a low density “inverted” reality to a higher, more “enlightened” reality. As the Earth ascends, so does humanity. Here we’ll explore 5 stages of that ascension process using the analogy of a person leaving an abusive relationship and finding self-esteem again.
This theme of Gaia ascending is explored in the book Helio Tropez, where the planets and suns are considered sentient beings going through their own evolution process. The theme explores how Gaia has gone through a long era of great challenge, but now she is finally maturing into a more evolved state.
TOPICS COVERED:
02:23 - Has Gaia Been in an Inverted Reality for a Very Long Time?
05:47 - Stage 1 - Experiencing a Crack in the Veneer
08:00 - Stage 2 - Getting Support
09:14 - Stage 3 – Leaving the Relationship
11:14 - Stage 4 – Healing from the Past
12:15 - Stage 5 – Returning with the Elixir
14:15 - Further Resources
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
RE-INSPIRED
Free Online Masterclass
“Discover a 5-Step Process to Get Clear on What’s Next in Your Life and Create Results in the Next 30 Days (without self sabotage or reversals)”
https://mindstoryacademy.com/re-inspired-masterclass/
HELIO TROPEZ
Award-Winning Fantasy Novel on Amazon
Bestseller in Time Travel Fiction
http://mybook.to/HelioTropez
SUBSCRIBE to this Podcast [right-hand column]
https://GoldenAgeTimeline.com/Podcast
You may have heard the theory that Gaia, or the Earth, is moving from a low density “inverted” reality to a higher, more “enlightened” reality. As the Earth ascends, so does humanity. Here we’ll explore 5 stages of that ascension process using the analogy of a person leaving an abusive relationship and finding self-esteem again.
This theme of Gaia ascending is explored in the book Helio Tropez, where the planets and suns are considered sentient beings going through their own evolution process. The theme explores how Gaia has gone through a long era of great challenge, but now she is finally maturing into a more evolved state.
TOPICS COVERED:
02:23 - Has Gaia Been in an Inverted Reality for a Very Long Time?
05:47 - Stage 1 - Experiencing a Crack in the Veneer
08:00 - Stage 2 - Getting Support
09:14 - Stage 3 – Leaving the Relationship
11:14 - Stage 4 – Healing from the Past
12:15 - Stage 5 – Returning with the Elixir
14:15 - Further Resources
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
RE-INSPIRED
Free Online Masterclass
“Discover a 5-Step Process to Get Clear on What’s Next in Your Life and Create Results in the Next 30 Days (without self sabotage or reversals)”
https://mindstoryacademy.com/re-inspired-masterclass/
HELIO TROPEZ
Award-Winning Fantasy Novel on Amazon
Bestseller in Time Travel Fiction
http://mybook.to/HelioTropez
SUBSCRIBE to this Podcast [right-hand column]
https://GoldenAgeTimeline.com/Podcast
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