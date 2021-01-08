Breaking Down What Happened At the Capitol on January 6th... Everything You Need to Know 1/7/2021

Yesterday we went into the day ready to hear debates on the House and Senate floor, 100's of thousands of Trump supporters descended on Washington to be there for that historic day. Little did they, or the rest of us know, the game was a set up from the get go, a trap, and we walked right into it... Plus... Trump's address today and what's happening between Trump & Pence and what is going on inside of the administration???



Unknown Source:

AMERICA; I hear the Spirit say, “FEAR NOT!!...FOR YOUR MOMENT OF KINGDOM REFORMATION IS NOW UPON YOU...ITS TIME TO STAKE THE GROUND AND LAY CLAIM TO YOUR PROMISE LAND...WATCH! FOR AS THE REMNANT RISES IN THE POWER OF MY SPIRIT OF MIGHT AND THE FEAR OF THE LORD...THE GIANTS WILL FALL AND THEIR HEADS SHALL ROLL”..!

AMERICA!...While praying for you in this moment of an even greater shaking and separation, suddenly I saw what looked like A “CROSS” COMING OUT OF THE HEAVENS...and as I looked again at the CROSS I saw that the CROSS WAS A SWORD...and I heard these words, “THE SWORD OF THE LORD IS FALLING UPON THE NATION”....and as I heard those words...I watched as the Sword came down into the midst of the great turmoil and turbulence that was taking place in the Nation,...and as the Sword of the Lord entered into the Spiritual atmosphere that surrounded the Nation,....I saw the SWORD OF THE LORD PENETRATE THE GROUND OF THE NATION,...and as the SWORD DEEPLY EMBEDDED THE LAND...I saw the RIGHT HAND OF GOD COME OUT OF THE HEAVENS...and the RIGHT HAND OF GOD BECAME LIKE A HAMMER WHICH STRUCK DOWN HARD UPON THE SWORD WHICH NOW LOOKED LIKE A STAKE AND IT WAS DRIVEN EVEN DEEPER INTO THE LAND....and as the fist of God hit down upon the stake it sounded like the sound of a GAVEL BEING HIT UPON A BLOCK and then I heard these words...”WATCH!FOR THE SWORD OF MY RIGHTEOUSNESS WILL FALL UPON THIS NATION AND THE GAVEL OF MY JUSTICE WILL DRIVE IT LIKE A STAKE INTO THE GROUND,....NOW WATCH! FOR THE GIANTS WILL FALL AND THEIR HEADS SHALL ROLL AS A RIGHTEOUS REMNANT ARISES WITH A SHARP DOUBLE EDGED SWORD IN THEIR MOUTHS...AND THEY SHALL UPROOT AND TEAR DOWN, BUILD AND PLANT....AND THEY SHALL CLAIM TO THEIR PROMISED LAND AND WILL OCCUPY UNTIL I COME”...!

“AMERICA...LOOK TO THE CATERPILLAR...FOR YOUR WINGS TO FLY...ARE EMERGING”..!

As I heard those words,....I began to pray fervently for you America and as I felt the Spirit of the Lord rise up within me...I heard the Lord say, “LOOK TO THE CATERPILLAR IN THE COCOON...FOR IN THE PLACE OF DEEP DARKNESS A GREAT TRANSFORMATION IS TAKING PLACE...BUT WATCH! FOR THERE IS A TIME OF GREAT STRUGGLE AS THE FRAGILE BUTTERFLY BEGINS TO EMERGE FROM ITS COCOON,...BUT FEAR NOT! FOR OUT OF THE STRUGGLE COMES A GREAT STRENGTH THAT GIVES THE BUTTERFLY THE ABILITY TO FLY....SEE!! FOR MY CHURCH IN AMERICA....IS NOW GOING THROUGH A TIME OF SPIRITUAL METAMORPHOSIS...WATCH! FOR NOW IS THE BIRTHING OF A NATION THAT HAS BEEN CHANGED AND TRANSFORMED IN THE CONFINEMENT AND CONSTRICTION OF THE COCOON...BUT WATCH! FOR OUT OF GREAT PAIN, STRUGGLE AND DARKNESS WILL EMERGE A GREATER NATION THAT WILL ARISE WITH POWER AND STRENGTH IN HER WINGS TO FLY...WATCH! FOR NOW A NEW KINGDOM ERA IS BEING BIRTHED IN THE EARTH”..!