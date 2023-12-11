Russian Paratroopers eliminated a Ukrainian position northwest of Artyomovks, taking 20 POW's.
Adding... a Financial Times Survey
Nearly half of Americans believe that the U.S. spends too much on aid to Ukraine, according to a new survey:
48% of participants in the Michigan Ross poll for the Financial Times expressed this view.
- 27% stated that the aid is sufficient, with only 11% supporting an increase.
- Republican supporters are more skeptical, with 65% advocating for a reduction in aid to Ukraine.
- Among Democrats, it's 32%, and independents are at 52%.
- 40% of Americans favor reducing aid to Israel.
- A previous survey in the U.S. indicated that only 31% of respondents believed that aid to Ukraine should be reduced.
