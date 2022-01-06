EP 2761-6PM CORRUPT DOJ AUTHORIZED SHOOT-TO-KILL ORDERS FOR "SECRET COMMANDO's" ON JAN 6TH 

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Now they’re admitting the government did in fact have commandos at the capitol on Jan. 6.
After nearly a year this information is finally coming out.
And they accused this website and others of being conspiracy nuts for reporting on the feds in the crowd that day.
We will likely never know how many feds were working that day to sabotage the peaceful protests.
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Special Guest: Jo Rose is a medical freedom activist and co-founder of New York Freedom Rally. NY Freedom Rally is a grassroots organization that promotes freedom in general and health freedom in particular. We believe in informed consent and bodily autonomy, and welcome anyone who supports those positions. Jo Rose was Arrested for so-called Trespassing while trying to get something to eat without a Vax passport. https://newyorkfreedomrally.org/ https://instagram.com/jospeakstruth_?utm_medium=copy_link
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