Dozens of cardiac arrests at Seoul Halloween gathering : fire brigade

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Dozens of people suffer from cardiac arrest in the South Korean capital Seoul, after thousands of people crowded into narrow streets in the city's Itaewon neighbourhood to celebrate Halloween.
Why they die of cardiac arrests, if it was a stampede or crush, surely that would be from asphyxiation? Did they dial up the 5G to 11? Hmmmm
https://www.barrons.com/news/dozens-of-cardiac-arrests-at-seoul-halloween-gatherings-fire-brigade-01667060106
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