You’re Eating Graphene Oxide Poisoned Meat

Blame the freemasons: https://youtu.be/7Eeo-82Eac8



You understand the covid vaccine has graphene oxide in it meant to destroy the human immune system which basically gave everyone who took the shot a form of AIDS. Well vaccines and other witchcraft is being given to livestock as well. Remember, before we called them doctors we called them witches. Magic potions (medicine) is witchcraft. You refuse to believe me if you’re a witch doctor and maybe you never saw it like that, but that’s truth my friend. Stitching up a gunshot isn’t the same as pumping poison into our veins by needle.

One last note: If the law in your state find new ways to force money out of you then your governor is a freemason (satanic follower). It doesn’t stop there. Your major has to enforce their communist laws, and the judge, and the sheriff, and the police chief. Do you see who the take over works now? With the key positions taken you can be enslaved by our own laws. This is happening! Next thing you know farming is illegal, all you have must have a current license, and you’re paying insurance on everything you own. The state wants all you have. They want to own you! They want to control every aspect of your life! That’s what law has become!

