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9/16/2021 Health Ranger Report: Mike Adams Ft. Wendy Rodgers
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1360 views • September 16, 2021
9/16/2021 Mike Adams
Mike Adams analyzes how Biden could control peoples bodies by implementing requirements of the vaccine. Sign WENDY ROGERS’ PETITION TO DECERTIFY ARIZONA ELECTION TO HELP REACH 100K SIGNATURES AT: https://wendyrogers.org/wendy-rogers-petition-to-decertify-arizona-election-reaches-100k-signatures-gathering-unstoppable-momentum/
Visit Mike Adams channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
Mike Adams analyzes how Biden could control peoples bodies by implementing requirements of the vaccine. Sign WENDY ROGERS’ PETITION TO DECERTIFY ARIZONA ELECTION TO HELP REACH 100K SIGNATURES AT: https://wendyrogers.org/wendy-rogers-petition-to-decertify-arizona-election-reaches-100k-signatures-gathering-unstoppable-momentum/
Visit Mike Adams channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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