Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sabrina/Psinergy: Psinergist PDF ii/ii
channel image
HopeGirl Blog
189 Subscribers
72 views
Published 12 hours ago

Sabrina continues going over the PDF and explaining how our body part (human bioelectric field/human energy field) is used to operate satellites and more.

The PDF of May 25, 2023:
https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/compiledpdf-05-25-23:f?r=46mhnCXKnMv4y4YBqCoAA4938MTHuEKW

The PDF of September 2025 (this is updated with only technical documentation):
https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/psinergypdf2023:7?r=46mhnCXKnMv4y4YBqCoAA4938MTHuEKW

Jefferson Starship, White Rabbit. We might as well enjoy some music while we are learning.
https://youtu.be/TKZVUtvjBdM?si=wLbmMkV8mEKuALqr

Keywords
emfelectromagnetic radiationbcicbi

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket