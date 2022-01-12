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MANDATORY JABS In Canada! - Quebec To STEAL MONEY Of The Unvaccinated! - What You NEED To Know!
World Alternative Media
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11042 views • January 12, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent announcement by the Premier of Quebec, Francois Legault who has warned that unvaccinated people will face fines in the province every month for not being jabbed. This is following in the footsteps of Greece and Austria.
What age the fines will begin at is not yet known, nor is the actual penalty, but the penalty is said to be "significant."
We warned people that this would happen from the beginning and we were called "crazy."
In Austria, those who are unjabbed are being fined $4000 a month from ages 14 and up. People are being denied jobs and welfare as well. This is the establishment starving out all of the non-compliant while murdering the rest of society. It is a full blown human sacrifice and we must resist and we must prevail.

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World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticssciencevaccinenwoconspiracycanadagreeceaustriamandatevoluntaryismjabquebecjosh sigurdsoncoronaviruscovid19covidwamtrudea
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