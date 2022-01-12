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MANDATORY JABS In Canada! - Quebec To STEAL MONEY Of The Unvaccinated! - What You NEED To Know!
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11042 views • January 12, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent announcement by the Premier of Quebec, Francois Legault who has warned that unvaccinated people will face fines in the province every month for not being jabbed. This is following in the footsteps of Greece and Austria.
What age the fines will begin at is not yet known, nor is the actual penalty, but the penalty is said to be "significant."
We warned people that this would happen from the beginning and we were called "crazy."
In Austria, those who are unjabbed are being fined $4000 a month from ages 14 and up. People are being denied jobs and welfare as well. This is the establishment starving out all of the non-compliant while murdering the rest of society. It is a full blown human sacrifice and we must resist and we must prevail.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN US At Anarchapulco 2022:
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent announcement by the Premier of Quebec, Francois Legault who has warned that unvaccinated people will face fines in the province every month for not being jabbed. This is following in the footsteps of Greece and Austria.
What age the fines will begin at is not yet known, nor is the actual penalty, but the penalty is said to be "significant."
We warned people that this would happen from the beginning and we were called "crazy."
In Austria, those who are unjabbed are being fined $4000 a month from ages 14 and up. People are being denied jobs and welfare as well. This is the establishment starving out all of the non-compliant while murdering the rest of society. It is a full blown human sacrifice and we must resist and we must prevail.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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