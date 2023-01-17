David's Cheshire, England Dogman Encounters - Part 3

That’s the Dogman That Scared Him Most! (Part 2) - Dogman Encounters Episode 442
On last week’s show, David Bunt told us about some of the Dogman-related experiences he had, after the ones he chronicled on Episode 411. Dave had time to share some of his most recent encounters, last week, but there were several questions I wanted to ask him about those experiences. On tonight’s show, I’m going to do that.
If you’d like to help support the show, by buying your own Dogman Encounters t-shirt, sweatshirt, tank top, or coffee mug, please visit the Dogman Encounters Show Store, by going to…
https://Dogman-Encounters.MyShopify.com
If you've had a Dogman encounter and would like to speak with me about it, whether you'd like to keep your encounter confidential or be interviewed on a show, please go to…
https://DogmanEncounters.com and submit a report.
If you've had a Sasquatch sighting and would like to be a guest on My Bigfoot Sighting, please go to…
https://MyBigfootSighting.com and submit a report.
I produce 2 other shows, that are available on YouTube. If you haven't checked them out, already, here are links to them...
My Bigfoot Sighting YouTube Channel @mybigfootsighting
My Paranormal Experience @myparanormalexperience7325
Thanks for listening!
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dogman Encounters
https://www.youtube.com/c/dogmanencounters/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.