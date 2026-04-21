The 3 days of Darkness

Nathan Stubblefield of Murray, Kentucky re-discovered the pre-Egyptian method of obtaining light from the atmosphere. His neighbors reported his yard was often bathed in a soft light that seemed to come from the trees on his farm. He earlier had proven his telephone invention was first & superior to later inventions which were credited to Marconi for many decades because his patent was established by ThePowersThatBe, like were Bill Gates’ who patented other people’s work. Stubblefield utilizing the Earth, so his were almost wireless. I think Stubblefield out-mastered Nicola Tesla, who I’ve seen standing at the back of photos taken of his demonstration.

It has been reported that many of the early World’s Fairs also utilized atmospheric Tatarian lighting at night to help augment their street mounted lamps.

https://www.rexresearch.com/stubblefield/stubblefield.html

https://digitalcommons.murraystate.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1264&context=jphs

4/13/’26 Anna Von Reitz Webinar:

https://rumble.com/v78hqau-the-american-states-assemblies-weekly-webinar-series-4132026.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=be0e4457-8f78-48f6-a9b7-b02f00d349eb

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=15TTJId4zFY

St. Louis World’s Fair:

What They Found in the Louisiana Territory: The 1904 Fair That Cataloged and Erased a Civilization

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_Ez05nHjUQ