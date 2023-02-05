Near Collision of Chinese Spy Balloon and American Airplane Over Midway International in Chicago

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Chinese spy balloon was caught on camera at the Midway International
Airport flying right above American airplanes. Original and unedited
footage of a near hit collision between a Chinese spy balloon and
American airplanes.
#chicago #il #nearhit #americanairplane #spyballoonlive #spyballoonnews
#midwayinternationalairport #mia #chinese #balloon #spyballoon
#chinesespyballoon #spyballoonlive #whiteballoon #chinesespy #spy
#surveillance #spying #spycamera #teamfortress #spyfilm #espionage
#movie #secretagent #detective #s #follow #investigation #action #bond
#spies #spycam #bhfyp #memes #scout #security #cctv #balloonshort