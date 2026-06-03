BREAKING: U.S. MILITARY TO MERGE WITH ISRAEL? - New Deal Means Global Government!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the crazy new deal being pushed forward through the NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act) with Israel as part of section 224. This would effectively merge the US military and the IDF into one military unit which is a plan Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been pushing forward for years.





In a recent letter from Netanyahu to Congressman Stutzman, he details the plan to merge militaries as the next step in the global agenda.





This news breaks as claims spread of President Trump getting in a vicious argument with Netanyahu. This of course is a public relations psyop perpetrated by Israel as the claim has been both confirmed by Trump and Netanyahu in interviews. The disingenuous response by Trump, seen in this video is a major red flag. Meanwhile, Netanyahu's response was that if the US and Israel don't bring down Iran, Iran will nuke the United States. This seemed like a veiled threat by Israel.





While the push for militaries to merge carries on, Jared Kushner is also pushing the ceasefire caveat to force everyone into the Abraham Accord and make every country bow to Israel.





With recent attacks between the US, Iran, Kuwait and Bahrain, Trump defined the so-called "ceasefire" as "shooting in a more moderate manner." Essentially, he's saying there would be no actual "ceasefire."





As Israel First congressmen and senators call for kicking any non-Israel Firsters out of government like Congressman Thomas Massie, many people who were once major Trump supporters are asking themselves, "what is even the point of voting anymore? Israel controls the outcome."





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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