AFTER DECADES OF DENIAL, VACCINE INJURY RECOGNIZED IN INFANT DEATH

A landmark vaccine court ruling marks a breakthrough for bereaved parents:

An infant who died just hours after receiving multiple routine vaccinations has been legally recognized as vaccine-injured — a rare acknowledgment after years of denial.

Meanwhile, a new Florida bill will require medical examiners to record recent vaccinations in cases of sudden infant death, finally introducing a level of data transparency long absent from SIDS investigations. Two major steps — one legal, one legislative — open the door to long-overdue truth and accountability.



