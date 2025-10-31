AFTER DECADES OF DENIAL, VACCINE INJURY RECOGNIZED IN INFANT DEATH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A landmark vaccine court ruling marks a breakthrough for bereaved parents:
An infant who died just hours after receiving multiple routine vaccinations has been legally recognized as vaccine-injured — a rare acknowledgment after years of denial.
Meanwhile, a new Florida bill will require medical examiners to record recent vaccinations in cases of sudden infant death, finally introducing a level of data transparency long absent from SIDS investigations. Two major steps — one legal, one legislative — open the door to long-overdue truth and accountability.