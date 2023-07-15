Create New Account
THE WHITE ROOM BIDEN COCAINE COVER-UP
In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels


July 14, 2023


National File’s Frankie Stockes and chief Jarome Bell detail the Secret Service ending its investigation of Hunter Biden’s cocaine binger at the White House. The beginning of World War 3has begun as Zelenskyyyy insists NATO will become stronger by including the corrupt country of Ukraine, who is currently getting their asses handed to them by Russian reserve forces. Peru declares state of emergency after Death Jabs ravage the country.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v302nm2-live-9pm-the-white-room-biden-cocaine-cover-up.html

corruptioncover-uprussiaww3bidenukrainesecret servicedeathscocaineperunatostate of emergencyworld warwwiiijabhuntershotzelenskycovidnational fileteddy danielsjarome bellin the trenchesfrankie stockeswhite room

